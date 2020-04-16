Probe into shooting transferred to CID

The probe into the incident at Bhoopasandra where a youth was shot in the leg while allegedly trying to escape during a spot inspection a day after he had been arrested for violating the lockdown and assaulting two police constables has been transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department.

The accused Tajuddin and members of his family were arrested on March 25. A video showing them attacking the constables when they reportedly tried to enforce the lockdown over COVID-19, had gone viral. However, a new video clip emerged showing the policemen beating and kicking Tajuddin and his friend Khutbuddin. The next day the police, claiming self defence, shot at his leg when he attempted to escape during a spot inspection.

At that time, the Sanjay Nagar police registered three FIRs in connection with the incident but the family’s versions of what happened differ from that of the police’s.

Director General and Inspector General of Police Praveen Sood on Thursday directed the CID to take over the cases and submit a report after probing the incident.