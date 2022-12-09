Probe into shooting at rowdy-sheeter in Bengaluru intensified; old rivalry suspected

December 09, 2022 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - Bengaluru

The city police have intensified the probe into the case of shooting on a rowdy-sheeter-turned-realtor from Andhra Pradesh here on Thursday. As the police suspect old rivalry to be the reason behind the attack on him, teams have been sent to Madanapalle in the neighbouring State where the victim hails from. The police said they have good leads and that the case would be cracked soon.

Shivashankar Reddy, 29, a native of Madanapalle and a habitual offender having two murder cases pending against him, was constructing a house at Seegehalli here and had come to inspect it along with his driver when an armed gang attacked and opened fire at him before fleeing on Thursday afternoon.

Shivashankar’s car driver Ashok Reddy, 33, also sustained injuries in the melee. Shivashankar sustained four bullet wounds, while Ashok sustained one wound, police sources said. Both are being treated at a private hospital and are said to be out of danger.

Police sources said Shivashankar had recently developed differences with his business partner Babu over a financial dispute. Babu had lodged a complaint against Shivashankar with the Whitefield police alleging that the latter had threatened to kill him. Shivashankar was arrested and was out on bail.

Police sources said that they were probing the two murder cases Shivashankar was allegedly involved in as well as his former business partner, whom he had allegedly threatened. “We are sure this is a case of old rivalry. We are probing all previous cases involving Shivashankar to see who may have sent a gang to kill him,” a senior official said.