Probe into drug case helps police crack murder case in Bengaluru

A video clip of a brutal murder case and further inquiries revealed that a youth was murdered in Kengeri

While probing a drug case after arresting a notorious rowdy, Kullu Rizwan, the KG Nagar police helped their Kengeri counterparts to crack the brutal murder case of a 26-year-old man near NICE underpass on June 18.

Kullu Rizwan, a notorious gangster wanted in over 20 criminal cases, was on the run after his name cropped up in a drug smuggling case. The KG Halli police pursued him and managed to arrest him in Shivamogga, where he was hiding.

During the probe, the police stumbled upon a video clip of a brutal murder case and with further inquiries, it was revealed that Rizwan’s associate had murdered a youth in Kengeri and sent a video recording of the murder to get appreciation from him.

Rizwan told the police that the deceased, later identified Hemanth Kumar, was celebrating his birthday with his friends when he passed a comment on rowdism and gangsters. He was a resident of K. Gollahalli in Hemmigepura. He painted vehicle licence plates. He ventured out of the house with friends to celebrate his birthday and they gathered at an isolated place on NICE road junction to drink.

Meanwhile, Rizwan’s gang members, who were passing by at the same time, heard him and objected to his statement. A heated argument ensued, following which the gang members chased Hemanth and killed him brutally by smashing his head with a boulder and stabbing him repeatedly while his friends, scared, ran helter-skelter.

The Kengeri police had no clue about the youth’s identity as they couldn’t find any paper near the body. However, a tattoo on his right arm helped in identification. Police suspected that his friends might have killed him, but with the video clip revealing the accused and the intention of murder, the police have registered a case of murder and are looking out for the Rizwan’s associates .