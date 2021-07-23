Probe into Babli murder case widened, over 10 rowdy-sheeters detained

Bengaluru

23 July 2021 01:15 IST

The city police have intensified the probe into the murder of rowdy-sheeter Joseph Babli who was hacked to death inside a bank at Koramangala on Monday. “We have detained over 10 rowdy-sheeters from Adugodi and are questioning them in connection with the case,” said a police officer.

The Koramangala police had fired at and arrested two rowdy-sheeters, Pradeep and Ravi, who were part of the gang of assailants on Wednesday. However, other key suspects are still at large and the motive behind the murder is unclear so far, sources said.

Babli, a rowdy-sheeter from Adugodi, had no criminal cases registered against him since 2011 and was believed to have turned a new leaf, working as a contractor. However, initial investigation into his murder has indicated he was active in several intricate issues between rowdy gangs and was also behind a recent attack on another rowdy-sheeter, which may have pushed others to attack him as a form of revenge, sources said.

The Adugodi police have now detained several rowdy-sheeters from the area and are looking into Babli’s activities for more leads.