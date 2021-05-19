Probe into alleged torture of doctor

19 May 2021 09:50 IST

In a video, he claims that he was released after handing over ₹5.5 lakh in cash to inspector and two head constables

An inspector attached to Sanjay Nagar police station and two head constables are under investigation for allegedly detaining a doctor for two days as part of a probe into the illegal sale of Remdesivir and torturing him. He was allegedly released only after he paid them ₹5.5 lakh in cash.

The doctor recorded a video of his injuries and uploaded it on social media.

Taking cognisance, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North division) Dharmendra Kumar Meena, on Monday, ordered an inquiry into the actions of Inspector Kathyayini Alva. He removed the inspector and the head constables from their posts at Sanjay Nagar station and posted them at the DCP office until further notice.

The complainant, Dr. Nagaraj from Sri Sai Hospital, was detained by the Sanjay Nagar police on May 15 after they arrested a housekeeping employee and Dr. Sagar, from another private hospital, for selling Remdesivir for ₹40,000.

Based on Dr. Sagar’s claims, the police summoned Dr. Nagaraj, but did not arrest him. “I was tortured and beaten up so badly that I can’t even sit or sleep,” he alleged in the video. “The inspector not only took money to release me, but threatened to kill me if I spoke about this to anyone,” he alleged.

The Assistant Commissioner of Police, J.C. Nagar sub-division, has been tasked with conducting an inquiry and submitting a report to the DCP.