Probe finds irregularities in white-topping, TenderSure works

The probe into white-topping and TenderSure projects ordered by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa soon after the BJP formed the government in the State is nearing completion. The report will soon be submitted to Chief Secretary T.M. Vijay Bhaskar. Both projects, which were being implemented by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), had been initiated by previous governments.

Sources told The Hindu that the probe team, headed by retired PWD chief engineer Capt. R.R. Doddihal, pored over the estimates prepared by the BBMP. Apart from finding that they were inflated, the team reportedly also found that the contractors had failed to maintain the optimum thickness during white-topping. On many stretches, white-topping was completed though the utilities had not been shifted. The five-member team also inspected roads where the first and second phases of the project were taken up, as well as those developed under four packages of the TenderSure project. The inspections were conducted along with BBMP engineers and contractors. The roads inspected included Vani Vilas Road, Mysuru Road, Kanakapura Road and BTS Road.

Yelahanka MLA S.R. Vishwanath, political secretary to Mr. Yediyurappa, accompanied the probe team during the inspection of a few stretches. “As per the norms and the tender, the road thickness has to be 180 cm. However, we found that the thickness ranged from 160 cm to 170 cm. Bescom and BWSSB informed that the utilities had not been shifted,” he said. The roads that have been white-topped are not eco-friendly, as no provision had been made for percolation pits. Motorists have also complained about skidding, he said.

Former Bengaluru Development Minister and B.T.M. Layout MLA Ramalinga Reddy said the Congress is not against the probe. “If the team finds any misappropriation or misuse of funds, take action against the officials concerned,” he said. He, however, maintained the government should not have cancelled the third phase of the white-topping project. “Now that the third phase has been cancelled, the government should at least allow asphalting of these stretches,” he said.