ADVERTISEMENT

Probe against police sub-inspector for misbehaving with woman in Bengaluru

April 11, 2023 04:20 pm | Updated 05:20 pm IST - Bengaluru

According to the complainant, the accused allegedly touched her inappropriately, took her contact number, asked her to give him a call, and sent her a message wishing her for Easter

The Hindu Bureau

The woman had visited Sudduguntepalya police station in Bengaluru to submit a statement in a dowry harassment case, on April 8, 2023. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak

A police sub-inspector allegedly misbehaved with a woman who had come to Sudduguntepalya police station to submit a statement in a dowry harassment case on April 8.

The woman later posted her ordeal on social media, tagging the Bengaluru police, which went viral. Taking cognisance of the incident, DCP (southeast) C.K. Baba initiated a probe and advised the woman to file a complaint for further investigations.

The accused PSI, Manjunath Swamy, not only allegedly touched her inappropriately, but also took her contact number, asked her to give him a call, and sent her a message wishing her for Easter, according to the complainant.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The woman narrated her ordeal on social media, and sought suggestions on how to deal with the problem.

Police are examining CCTV footage to corroborate the woman’s allegations. The mobile phone of the accused officer has been taken by higher-ups to ascertain whether he had sent the messages.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

crime / Bangalore

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US