Probe against police sub-inspector for misbehaving with woman in Bengaluru

According to the complainant, the accused allegedly touched her inappropriately, took her contact number, asked her to give him a call, and sent her a message wishing her for Easter

April 11, 2023 04:20 pm | Updated 04:22 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
The woman had visited Sudduguntepalya police station in Bengaluru to submit a statement in a dowry harassment case, on April 8, 2023.

The woman had visited Sudduguntepalya police station in Bengaluru to submit a statement in a dowry harassment case, on April 8, 2023. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak

A police sub-inspector allegedly misbehaved with a woman who had come to Sudduguntepalya police station to submit a statement in a dowry harassment case on April 8.

The woman later posted her ordeal on social media, tagging the Bengaluru police, which went viral. Taking cognisance of the incident, DCP (south east) C.K. Baba initiated a probe and advised the woman to file a complaint for further investigations.

The accused PSI, Manjunath Swamy, not only allegedly touched her inappropriately, but also took her contact number, asked her to give him a call, and sent her a message wishing her for Easter, according to the complainant.

The woman narrated her ordeal on social media, and sought suggestions on how to deal with the problem.

Police are examining CCTV footage to corroborate the woman’s allegations. The mobile phone of the accused officer has been taken by higher-ups to ascertain whether he had sent the messages.

