Probationary PSI and constable among four arrested on kidnapping charge

November 20, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - Bengaluru

A probationary police sub inspector (PSI) and his assistant police constable are among the four persons recently arrested by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) for allegedly kidnapping the 27-year-old director of a private company to extort cryptocurrency worth ₹1.5 crore and cash from him this July.

The accused Siddarooda, a probationary PSI working in Madiwala station, constable Allabaksh, and Home Guard Rajkishore had allegedly kidnapped V.S. Karthik at the behest of his business partner Vamshi Krishna and forced him to transfer cryptocurrency and cash to their associate online.

The accused further demanded more money, following which Karthik took them to his relative’s house in Pillanna Garden to get cash worth ₹60 lakh. However, sensing trouble, his relative alerted the police and the accused left Karthik and sped away.

Based on a complaint by Karthik, the K.G. Halli police booked Vamshi Krishna and his associates Vinod Naik and Kiran under the IT Act.

During the course of investigation, the involvement of the PSI and his associates was revealed and the case was transferred to the CCB.

The CCBI investigation found that Siddarooda, Allabaksh, and Rajkishore were roped in by the accused.

While Vamshi Krishna and two others obtained anticipatory bail, the CCB arrested Siddarooda and three others on the charges of abduction and extortion for further investigation.