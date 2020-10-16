Priyanka Alva fails to appear before CCB

16 October 2020 20:51 IST

Priyanka Alva, sister of absconding accused in the drug scandal Aditya Alva, skipped the summons issued by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) to appear before them on Friday for questioning.

The CCB had searched her residence in Mumbai on Thursday, on the suspicion that Aditya Alva may have been hiding there.

“We need to question Ms. Alva as we suspect she is aware of the whereabouts of her brother. She has not honoured the summons to appear on Friday. We will again issue summons to her,” a senior CCB official said.

