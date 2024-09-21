ADVERTISEMENT

Priyank Kharge proposes sister city corridor between Bengaluru and San Francisco

Published - September 21, 2024 07:37 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Priyank Kharge

Karnataka has proposed the establishment of a sister city corridor between Bengaluru and San Francisco to boost collaborations around innovation, entrepreneurship, and trade between these cities.

Priyank Kharge, Minister for Rural Development, Panchayat Raj, and Information Technology, on Friday said he had a discussion with the U.S. Ambassador Eric Garcetti and proposed the setting up of the sister city corridor.

Addressing the media at Karnataka Bhavan in New Delhi, the Minister said his discussion with the Ambassador also covered facilitating U.S. market access opportunities for emerging enterprises in Karnataka. Discussions were also held regarding forming skill corridors, particularly in fintech, AI, and semiconductor manufacturing in partnership with Austin, Mr. Kharge said.

“This initiative aims to enhance economic, business, and technological investments, fostering significant cultural exchanges in commerce, health, education, and technology,” he stated.

The Minister informed reporters that the U.S. Ambassador assured him that steps would be prioritised for establishing a U.S. consulate in Bengaluru. This would create job opportunities for Kannadigas and enhance visa availability for students from Karnataka and South India, Mr. Kharge anticipated.

Mr. Garcetti stated that establishing a consulate in Bengaluru, was a natural choice, as Karnataka was now the world’s fourth-largest technology hub. He also highlighted the technological similarities between the U.S. and Karnataka, noting that Bengaluru ranked fifth globally in the AI sector and that the State was third in skill development and AI capabilities.

