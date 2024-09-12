Privatisation of BDA complexes will entangle Siddaramaiah like MUDA scam: AAP leader

In sharp criticism of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) State president Mukhyamantri Chandru warned that the alleged scam involving the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) complexes would entangle him just like the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam.

Speaking at the ‘Save BDA Complex Action Committee’ protest held at Freedom Park in Bengaluru on Thursday, September 12, Mr. Chandru said, “The State government is moving forward with plans to privatise BDA complexes. AAP will firmly oppose this decision, and if the Chief Minister does not intervene, the BDA scam will end up wrapped around his neck, just like the MUDA scam.”

He further criticised the move, stating, “BDA assets should not be handed over to private entities under any circumstances. This is nothing short of daylight robbery under the guise of a contract.”

Former Karnataka Lokayukta N. Santosh Hegde also criticised the government’s actions. “The Siddaramaiah-led government is looking to privatise BDA complexes to benefit the wealthy. Middle-class traders are running their businesses in BDA complexes and supporting their families. But the corrupt are intent on taking over these valuable properties,” he said.

State Organising Secretary Mohan Dasari said, “We have been opposing the privatisation of BDA complexes, including those in Indiranagar and Koramangala, for years. The government now plans to privatise seven complexes, and while they claim it’s only a lease agreement, the reality is different. These agreements last for 30 years and can be extended for another 30 years.”

Mr. Dasari warned that many of these complexes, some of which are over 90 years old, could ultimately end up in private hands. “Once redeveloped, 70% of the space will go to private entities, leaving only 30% for the BDA. These complexes are located in prime areas and are valued at between ₹20,000 crore and ₹25,000 crore. Politicians are clearly trying to exploit this for personal gain,” he added.

