Private transporters’ strike: Protestors attack non-participant cab drivers, bike taxi riders

September 11, 2023 05:59 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - Bengaluru

Many cabs and autorickshaws were stopped by protestors and threatened with dire consequences to stay off the road or join the protest.

The Hindu Bureau

Drivers and transport workers gathered at Freedom Park in Bengaluru to support the transport strike called by private transport vehicle operators, in Bengaluru on September 11, 2023. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

Agitated protestors — who were demonstrating in support of the strike called by Federation of Karnataka State Private Transport Association — vented their ire on a bike taxi driver and thrashed him while he was passing by the protesting group gathered at Mysore Bank Circle on Monday, September 11 afternoon.

The protestors pulled up the bike taxi which was ferrying a passenger, and thrashed the driver when he tried to question their rude behaviour. However, he managed to escape leaving the scooter in the middle of the road.

Earlier, stones were pelted around Devanahalli at a few cabs heading towards the airport with passengers in the morning. Many cabs and autorickshaws were stopped by protestors and threatened with dire consequences to stay off the road or join the protest.

Drivers of private vehicles were seen at many junctions intercepting cabs and forcing passengers to get down, while thrashing drivers and threatening them. While police personnel were deployed at the spots, most of them were busy pacifying the protestors and ensuring smooth flow of traffic.

Even though many incidents of assault and intimidation were reported through the day, no formal complaint has been filed so far, a police officer said.

On Sunday, Bengaluru police commissioner had warned protestors not to force anyone to join the protest and directed the police to take strict action against violators.

