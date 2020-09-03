Private transport operators and drivers to stage protest

Around 20 organisations and unions of private transport operators and drivers have come together to stage a symbolic protest against the State government. The organisations have accused the government of not coming to their rescue during a pandemic and ignoring their requests.

In a release, they said that the private transport sector was paying ₹3,200 crore tax per year and the authorities had failed to provide any assistance after they were badly hit by COVID-19. They pointed out that business has come to a halt since March and that the Transport Minister only cared for road transport corporations by providing an assistance of ₹961 crore, thereby, completely ignoring the private sector. The release also accused the Transport Department of harassing operators for bribes.

Organisations will stage a protest at Chalukya Circle on Saturday from 9.30 a.m to 6 p.m.