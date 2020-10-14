Private telecom company booked for damaging power cable

14 October 2020 20:41 IST

Led to power disruption in Bellandur on Monday morning

The Bellandur police on Tuesday booked a private telecom company and its partner company for allegedly damaging a power cable leading to power disruption in the area early Monday morning.

Based on a complaint filed by Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) Assistant Engineer Lakshmi Narayana Reddy, the police charged the representatives of both companies on Tuesday with causing damage to public property.

The incident came to light when Bescom officials inspected the area following a series of complaints about sudden power disruption.

“We carried out a physical inspection and found that the main supply power cable had been damaged by illegal road digging on a service road,” said Mr. Reddy in his complaint to the police.

Officials took up repair work to restore power supply in the area. The cost of the damaged power line is estimated to be around ₹1 lakh, Mr. Reddy said in his complaint to the police.

The police have summoned officials of the company for questioning.