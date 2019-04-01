Private schools yet to display fee structure

Admissions in most private schools are nearing completion, but many managements are yet to display the fee structure on their notice board or on the website.

This has angered several parent groups who are planning to approach the Department of Public Instruction to urge them to take suo moto action against schools that are violating the rule to display the fees.

The move was initiated by the department to promote transparency between the parents as well as school managements.

A parent, who is part of a parent teacher association of a school affiliated to Central Board of Secondary Education, said, “We complained to the school management and urged them to display the fee structure. They are refusing to do so, and are stating that the State government has no control over them.”

Mullahalli Suri, president of Parents' Association, said that displaying the fees would help parents as they would admit students in schools where they can afford the fees. “It also helps parents as once the fees is fixed, they will not be asked for money under different sub-heads in the middle of the academic year,” he said.

Senior officials in the Department of Public Instruction pointed out that the Karnataka Education Act 1983 was amended to bring CBSE and ICSE schools under the ambit of the State government in matters pertaining to fee structure, and aspects pertaining to safety and security of children.

However, the Department of Public Instruction’s initiative to get schools to upload the fee structure in the department’s portal is yet to materialise.

D. Shashi Kumar, general secretary, Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka, claimed that a majority of the “budget” schools had put up the fee structure on the website.

“Schools are having difficulty in calculating their per child expenditure because the State government has not reimbursed the tuition fee for students studying under the RTE quota. Knowing the reimbursement amount is essential to determine the fees of each child,” he said, adding that schools had calculated the fees using a rough estimate.

On many top schools in the city not even putting up the approximate fees for the 2019-2020 academic year. he said, “This is a failure of the government agencies. There is need for them to improve their monitoring mechanism.”

‘Pay teachers as per RTE Act’

The Department of Public Instruction (DPI) has urged schools to pay teachers according to the norms mandated under the RTE Act.

According to the RTE Act, primary teachers should be paid a minimum of ₹25,800 per month, high school teachers ₹33,450, non teaching staff — first division clerk ₹27,650, second division clerk ₹21,400 and group D group employees ₹17,000.

Private school managements have strongly objected. The Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka said that most private budget schools collect fees in the range of ₹10,000 to ₹30,000 per child. “Increasing salaries will force us to increase the fees,” said a member of the association.

The DPI has also asked schools to disclose the fee details on their official website and display it on the school premises with details of the fee collected and the basic facilities available in the school.

The schools have been asked to submit the same to Block Education Officers by April 15.