Private schools found holding classes during summer holidays in violation of rules

Officials of the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR) on Wednesday made a surprise visit to some private unaided schools in Bengaluru that were conducting classes even during the summer vacation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite repeated circulars from the Department of School Education and Literacy (DSEL) to re-open schools only after May 28, some private schools were functioning from April 15 itself. The Karnataka School College Parents Associations Co-Ordination Committee had filed a complaint before the KCPCR in this regard.

The KCPCR directed the DSEL to take action against such schools, following which the Commissioner for School Education has issued a circular asking Deputy Directors of the department (DDPI) and Block Education Officers (BEOs) and Head Masters (HM) of all the schools to ensure that schools should declare summer vacation till May 28. However, some schools continued to violate the rules of the department.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the visit, the KCPCR officials warned the school managements to declare a holiday immediately and reopen the schools after May 28. However, school authorities tried to justify their decision to open the school by saying they were conducting remedial classes for low performers.

“Despite the DSEL order, many private schools were conducting classes during summer vacation. Some schools said that they were having classes for low performers. But, when we inquired with the students, it was revealed that the classes were on even for class 1 students,” said Naganna Gowda, Chairperson of KCPCR.

“Children in the classroom said that they were forcibly attending the classes. It is clearly a violation of child rights. I will write a letter and recommend to the DSEL to take action against such schools,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.