Private school ordered to refund excess fees

Bengaluru

14 August 2021 01:54 IST

The Commissioner for Public Instruction (CPI) has ordered a private school in Bengaluru to refund the excess fees charged by the management to parents for three academic years in 15 days.

The CPI upheld the order filed by the District Education Regulatory Authority (DERA) which had said that Gopalan International School has to refund the excess fees for academic years 2017-18, 2018-19, and 2019-20.

If the school managements fail to refund parents, its NOC will be cancelled. A parent who was one of the petitioners to the DERA said they were hoping that the school management would fall in line and comply with the order. The school management was unavailable for comment.

FIR against school

The Whitefield police have registered a case against the management of a private school for allegedly issuing the transfer certificate to a Class VI student over non-payment of fees in August 2020. The child’s parents refused to pay fees prescribed by the school during the pandemic.

The complainant alleged that management of Euro School refused to let the child attend online classes, and sent the transfer certificate over an email. The parent filed a private complaint in the 29th ACMM court which directed the police to register an FIR in the case. The police have now registered a case against the chairman, the principal, and the class teacher under various sections of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015.