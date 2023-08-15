Private school in Bengaluru shut down for violation

August 15, 2023 04:23 pm | Updated 04:23 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Department of School Education and Literacy (DSEL) has shut down a private school in Varthur, Bengaluru after it was found that the management had taken permission to run the school at Koramangala.

Incidentally, the principal of the school was arrested on August 3 for allegedly sexually assaulting a class 2 student.

D.R. Ramamurthy, Block Education Officer (BEO) of Bengaluru South-4, issued a notice shut down the school. Mr. Ramamurthy said, “The management got permission for a school in Koramangala, but were illegally running the school at Varthur without the consent of the department. Before the arrest of the principal, we served many notices to the school about the illegality. I lodged a complaint against the management at Varthur police station in the last week of July. The police warned them to close the school. But the management sought a week’s time. After three days, the principal was arrested under POCSO Act. Then, we submitted all the documents to the government and closed the school.”

“Around 140 students are enrolled in the school. We have already accommodated around 30 children in other schools in the neighbourhood. We are tracing the address and contact numbers of the remaining students. Within a week, we will accommodate all the students in other schools,” he added.