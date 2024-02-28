Private school in Bengaluru postpones event owing to water shortage

February 28, 2024 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - Bengaluru

As the water crisis is worsening in Bengaluru, a private school located in Gottigere along Bannerghatta Road has postponed an event owing to a shortage of water.

The school, which has a student strength of 70, has put off a science exhibition to which the parents were also invited. The alternative school has kindergarten to class 12. The event is now tentatively rescheduled for Sunday. However, the fate of the programme depends on the supply by the water tanker.

Ramani S. (name changed), a teacher from the school talking to The Hindu, said the pupils designed science models, and on Tuesday till afternoon, they rehearsed in full swing to display their talents not just to their parents but to the guests invited. But in the afternoon, the management realised that there was not enough water to conduct the event. The pump failed to fill the water to the tanker as the borewell had dried up.

The teacher said last year, the water level reduced a little, but this time, owing to a lack of rain and borewells being dug up in the vicinity, the water dried completely. Now, the school is dependent on water tankers, which also supply water erratically. Water tankers were not available till Sunday which is why the event was deferred.

Another teacher said, “For the time being, to run the classes, the school is borrowing water using small drums from a neighbouring house. A teacher in her car carries water from the house in multiple drums. This is being used for washroom and handwash. We are now hoping that the tanker will supply water on Sunday.”

The teacher said the situation is grim and if the water crisis further worsens, then the school may have to declare holiday. The teacher said the management is working hard to source water to hold classes regularly. “We have also asked the children to use water judiciously to save water,” the teacher added.