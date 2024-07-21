Private property owners complain over Bengaluru civic body’s inordinate delays to grant permission to axe trees

Gautam S. (name changed) has been visiting the forest cell of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) often, seeking permission to cut about five trees on his property for the past three months, but the visits have not yielded results. Mr. Gautam wants to build a house on his site at Yeshwanthpur which he purchased many years ago, but he cannot commence construction unless he removes the trees.

“I am fed up of visiting the BBMP office. The forest officials say they will not grant permission as they are constrained owing to some rules. For large development projects thousands of trees are cut in the city and permission is given by the same department, but not for individual site owners,” he said.

He is not alone. Several private property owners complain the BBMP forest cell has not been giving them permission to cut trees on their land, and this is one of the major hurdles for developing these plots.

“When they can sanction cutting trees in public places, why cannot they give permission for axing trees in private property,” asked Naresh M., who has been trying to get permission to axe trees on his property in R.R. Nagar. He said that officers cite court orders, but have been vague and provide no clarity. “I have been left with no option but to escalate the matter now to the Chief Commissioner,” he said.

Another property owner, who did not wish to be named, said he has been trying to get permission to cut trees on his property at Yelahanka for the past five months. “I want to build a commercial complex on the plot. There are only three trees on the plot. But the BBMP is yet to give permission,” he said.

A senior forest official said there is no ban on felling trees on private land. “After each application, forest officials need to do a spot inspection. Only when they are convinced that felling those trees is absolutely necessary, will they give permission,” he said. However, when quizzed over complaints that permission was not being given for months on end, he said he will look into the specific cases to dispose of the requests.

