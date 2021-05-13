Private hospitals see drop in demand for regular beds

Bengaluru

But there are a large number of patients who need oxygenated beds

Over the last week, many private hospitals have recorded a drop in demand for regular beds. H. M. Prasanna, President, Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes’ Association (PHANA), who confirmed this trend, said the number of patients needing general beds has reduced.

However, demand for oxygenated beds, which includes high dependency units and ICU beds with ventilators, continues to remain high. One of the reasons is that by the time patients are hospitalised, they need to be immediately given oxygen, said Mr. Prasanna.

As on May 13, data provided by the BBMP showed that as many as 2,739 of the total 15,041 beds were available in the city. This includes all types of beds in government medical colleges and hospitals and private medical colleges and private hospitals. However, a break-up of the data showed that a majority of the hospitals did not have a single bed vacant in the high dependency units, ICU or ICU with ventilators.

Anoop Amarnath, Head of Department, Internal Medicine, Manipal Hospitals and member of critical care support group, Government of Karnataka, said there is a small dip in the requirement for general beds in the last three to four days at their hospital.

“This could be because of the good triaging model that determines the priority of patients treatment based on severity of their condition. The availability of more COVID Care Centres where patients with mild symptoms are treated has helped free up the hospital beds.

Vikram Sreeram, managing director of Mallige Hospital, also observed a similar trend. “The demand for general beds even under the government quota has reduced in the last four days,” he said, but added that it was too early to make any inferences or say that this was an indication of positive cases reducing.