Private firm gets hoax call

June 13, 2023 10:21 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - Bengaluru

A private company situated in Ecospace Bellandur got a hoax bomb threat call on Tuesday.

The reception got the call on Tuesday afternoon and the caller claimed that a bomb had been planted and will explode soon.

The staff alerted the jurisdictional police who roped in the dog squad and bomb disposal squad. The teams rushed to the spot and sanitised the area to confirm that it was hoax.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police, meanwhile, are trying to track down the caller and suspect the involvement of a sacked employee.

The police suspected that a few days ago, the company terminated an employee for his under performance and bad behaviour. Enraged by this, he wanted to avenge and made the hoax call.

The police have taken up a case and are trying to track down the caller.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.