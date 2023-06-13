ADVERTISEMENT

Private firm gets hoax call

June 13, 2023 10:21 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A private company situated in Ecospace Bellandur got a hoax bomb threat call on Tuesday.

The reception got the call on Tuesday afternoon and the caller claimed that a bomb had been planted and will explode soon.

The staff alerted the jurisdictional police who roped in the dog squad and bomb disposal squad. The teams rushed to the spot and sanitised the area to confirm that it was hoax.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The police, meanwhile, are trying to track down the caller and suspect the involvement of a sacked employee.

The police suspected that a few days ago, the company terminated an employee for his under performance and bad behaviour. Enraged by this, he wanted to avenge and made the hoax call.

The police have taken up a case and are trying to track down the caller.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US