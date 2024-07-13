GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Private firm employee in Bengaluru loses ₹1.9 crore in courier scam

Published - July 13, 2024 10:33 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 30-year-old private firm employee from the city has lost his savings of ₹1.9 crore to a courier scam.

The victim, Aditya Kumar Jain, in his complaint to the Central Crime Branch police earlier this week, said he had received a call on his mobile from an unknown person claiming to be from the Mumbai Customs office and the caller said a parcel in his name sent to a foreign country was withheld for having five passports, 200 grams of MDMA, laptops, and cash.

The caller informed him that as per the protocol, the Mumbai cybercrime police had been alerted and they were probing the case. Soon, he started receiving calls from different people who claimed to be Customs officials and Mumbai cybercrime police and threatened him that they were probing his possible link with a money-laundering case and sought his bank account details for verification.

A scared Mr. Jain shared his bank account details from which the accused accessed his bank accounts and withdrew his savings of ₹1.95 crore from two different accounts for two days. The fraud came to light when Mr. Jain shared his experience with his friends and relatives before approaching the police.

