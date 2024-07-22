Private firm employee in Bengaluru gets ransom call to update KYC, loses ₹3.7 lakh

A city-based private firm employee lost ₹3.7 lakh after he responded to a random number and tried to update his KYC details online last week. Based on a complaint, the Central Division Cyber Crime police registered an FIR against the unknown person charging them with cheating and under the IT Act.

The victim, a resident of Viveknagar, said that he had received a call from an unknown person claiming to be a bank executive asking him to update his KYC. The caller also shared a link asking him to share his Aadhaar and phone number.

The victim followed the instruction and found that his WhatsApp was blocked for a few minutes. Later, he received a call from a different number informing him that his WhatsApp was unblocked. He checked his messages to find two bank transactions deducting ₹3.7 lakh from two accounts.

A similar complaint was received from a businessman from Kumara Park East on Monday. The victim said that he received a call from someone identifying himself as a postal employee, who informed him that a parcel had been received in his name and not delivered owing to an incomplete address.

The caller shared a link asking him to fill his address and bank account details, said the victim and after doing so, within minutes, a total of ₹35,730 had been transferred from his credit card. The police have advised people not to share personal details online nor entertain any callers seeking details of bank accounts or personal details.