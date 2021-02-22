Bengaluru

Private firm employee cheated of ₹49,000

Special Correspondent Bengaluru 22 February 2021
Updated: 22 February 2021 01:35 IST

A 24-year-old private firm employee was allegedly cheated of ₹49,000 by online fraudsters who lured her to get a card.

Based on a complaint by Jeevitha K., a resident of Banashankari, the south division cybercrime police took up a case on Saturday.

In her complaint, Jeevitha told the police that she received an email from a person claiming that he is part of a U.K.-based NGO and said that they were looking to set up a foundation in India. Jeevitha confirmed in her response that she is interested for which they offered to send her a card so that she could get some financial support to set up the foundation.

A few days later, she got a call from a person informing her that she has a courier from the U.K. and asked her to complete the formalities by paying a processing fee to get the card. Jeevitha followed the instructions and in the process, she transferred ₹49,000 towards the processing fee the person asked her to pay.

She soon realised that she had been duped when the person started demanding more money.

