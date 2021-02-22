Private firm employee cheated of ₹49,000

A 24-year-old private firm employee was allegedly cheated of ₹49,000 by online fraudsters who lured her to get a card.
Based on a complaint by Jeevitha K., a resident of Banashankari, the south division cybercrime police took up a case on Saturday.
In her complaint, Jeevitha told the police that she received an email from a person claiming that he is part of a U.K.-based NGO and said that they were looking to set up a foundation in India. Jeevitha confirmed in her response that she is interested for which they offered to send her a card so that she could get some financial support to set up the foundation.
A few days later, she got a call from a person informing her that she has a courier from the U.K. and asked her to complete the formalities by paying a processing fee to get the card. Jeevitha followed the instructions and in the process, she transferred ₹49,000 towards the processing fee the person asked her to pay.
She soon realised that she had been duped when the person started demanding more money.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath