Private firm employee beaten up in pub for allegedly not speaking Kannada

March 09, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 22-year-old electrical engineer working at a private company was allegedly assaulted by four persons for not speaking in Kannada at a pub on Kasturba Road on Saturday night.

The victim, Raghav Singh, managed to escape from the attackers and got himself admitted to a private hospital and filed a complaint with the Cubbon Park police after being discharged on Monday.

In his complaint, Mr. Raghav alleged that he was sitting on the terrace of the pub around 11.30 p.m. when a man came up to him and without reason started talking to him in Kannada. Mr. Raghav told him that he does not understand Kannada and asked him to speak either in English or Hindi. Provoked by this, the man started assaulting him while three of his friends joined in. One of them even assaulted him with a liquor bottle. As a result, Mr. Raghav started bleeding and pushed them away and managed to escape, he said.

Based on the complaint, the police have registered a case of assault and criminal intimidation and efforts are on to track down the attackers based on the CCTV footage.

