ADVERTISEMENT

Private firm employee arrested for harassing woman bike taxi captain

Published - July 28, 2024 09:42 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Bagalagunte police arrested a 27-year-old private firm employee for allegedly harassing a woman captain of a bike taxi during a ride from Jalahalli on Saturday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

The victim picked up the accused Mahesh, a native of Jaipur and working at a private firm, from HMT circle in Jalahalli to Dasarahalli.

The accused on the way allegedly passed comments and asked her if they can be friends . Unable to bear the harassment, the victim alerted the control room and shared her location, following which the Hoysala patrolling vehicle reached the spot and detained Mahesh and brought him to the station.

Based on the complaint, the police arrested Mahesh under harassment and let him off on station bail with a stern warning not to harass the victim again, a police officer said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US