Private firm employee arrested for harassing woman bike taxi captain

Published - July 28, 2024 09:42 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Bagalagunte police arrested a 27-year-old private firm employee for allegedly harassing a woman captain of a bike taxi during a ride from Jalahalli on Saturday night.

The victim picked up the accused Mahesh, a native of Jaipur and working at a private firm, from HMT circle in Jalahalli to Dasarahalli.

The accused on the way allegedly passed comments and asked her if they can be friends . Unable to bear the harassment, the victim alerted the control room and shared her location, following which the Hoysala patrolling vehicle reached the spot and detained Mahesh and brought him to the station.

Based on the complaint, the police arrested Mahesh under harassment and let him off on station bail with a stern warning not to harass the victim again, a police officer said.

