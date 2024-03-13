Private firm employee arrested after being caught travelling to Kazakhstan with another’s passport

March 13, 2024 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - Bengaluru

Airline staff caught a 30-year-old private firm employee from Bengaluru while he was trying to board a flight to Almaty in Kazakhstan using another person’s passport.

The accused, identified as Shreyas R. Ramananda, a resident of Vijaynagar, had gone to Delhi by a domestic flight from Bengaluru and tried to board a flight to Almaty.

The IndiGo staff verified the passport and found a different person in the photograph. A detailed inquiry with Shreyas led him to confess that he was trying to travel with the passport of Ramanada Matigodu Satyanarayana. The accused was sent back to Bengaluru and a report was filed with the airport police, Bengaluru, in this regard.

Based on a complaint by Varun Kumar, Manager (Security), Interglobe Aviation, the airport police arrested Shreyas under various sections of the Passport Act and for cheating and impersonation.

The police are questioning the accused to ascertain the reason and and how he sourced the passport.