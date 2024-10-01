Private buses choke major roads in Bengaluru, commuters bear the brunt

The relentless surge of private buses occupying major roads across Bengaluru has created a traffic nightmare, particularly on weekends. Key stretches like Hosur Road, Indiranagar, Hebbal, and Tumakuru Road are often at a standstill, leaving motorists frustrated and the traffic police stretched to their limits.

The Hindu visited the busiest roads in Bengaluru where private buses are illegally parked on main roads, creating traffic congestion and frustrate daily commuters.

As buses line up to pick up passengers, often blocking entire lanes, the city comes to a standstill, especially on weekends. The scene on Hosur Road, a vital connection between the city and Tamil Nadu, was particularly chaotic.

On Hosur Road, Shalini R., a tech professional, was stuck in a long traffic pileup on Friday night. Visibly irritated by the traffic jam, she said, “I take this route every day to Electronics City, but it’s unbearable on weekends. Private buses just stop anywhere, leaving only one lane for cars. This road is already crowded, but the buses parked near the Madiwala traffic police station make it 10 times worse.”

Further near Bommanahalli, an elderly couple trying to cross the road shared their difficulties.

“We live nearby, and crossing this road has become impossible. The buses are parked all over, and there’s no space for pedestrians. It’s dangerous,” said Venkat Prasad, a local resident.

Need of parking infrastructure

At Hebbal, another notorious traffic hotspot, the scenario was just as grim. The police tried to manage the heavy flow of vehicles, but the parked buses blocked entire lanes, causing a gridlock near Esteem mall.

“It’s a nightmare,” complained Santosh, who takes this route daily to his office at Mehkri Circle. “On weekends, I’ve completely stopped driving my own vehicle because the buses make the entire stretch unbearable. The traffic is so bad that it’s less stressful to take a BMTC bus than to deal with the constant blockages caused by buses parked all over the road.”

Police at Hebbal have struggled with the volume of buses stopping on the side of the road. One traffic police officer said, “This has been an issue for months. We clear one bus, and three more take its place. We’re doing everything we can, but without proper parking infrastructure, this is an endless problem.”

On Old Madras Road, the congestion is equally severe.

Divya K., a resident of Malleshpalya, said, “Old Madras Road is always choked. Ironically, on its narrowest stretch, which is right opposite the Indiranagar police station, private buses are allowed to wait or pick up passengers. This causes the longest delay on an already long journey on that stretch.”

Rohith S., a college student who uses a two-wheeler, expressed his frustration. “Despite K.R. Puram having wide roads, the buses park here without any care. They block the flow of traffic, and it takes twice as long to get through this area in my bike.”

Key Problem Areas Hosur Road Hebbal Old Madras Road Tumakuru Road

Passenger priority for buses

Private bus drivers are equally frustrated.

Manjunath, a bus driver from Tumakuru Road, said, “We know we are causing trouble, but where else can we go? There are no designated bus stops or parking bays for us to wait for passengers. We get fined, but we have no choice. We have to pick up passengers, and they expect us to stop close to where they are.”

Tumakuru Road is one of the busiest roads in the city because it serves as a gateway to the northern parts of Karnataka. Especially on weekends, private buses contribute to significant traffic jams here too, turning the road into a bottleneck.

Ananth Kumar, a businessman who regularly travels on this road to Yeshwantpur from Nagasandra, said, “I have missed important meetings because of the delays here. Private buses just park on the side, and nobody seems to care. The police authorities need to come up with a solution. There is Basaveshwara bus terminal at Peenya, which is now of no use since buses are not going there. Better they accommodate these buses there,” he said.

Despite the frustration, traffic police continue to issue warnings, but they are often met with defiance or complaints from drivers about the lack of parking options. A traffic police officer stationed on Tumakuru Road shared their perspective: “We understand that the drivers don’t have proper parking spaces, but that doesn’t give them the right to block the road. We are working on long-term solutions, but until those are in place, the situation will remain difficult, especially along the Tumakuru Road stretch. With metro and railway stations on this stretch, passengers frequently disembark and board buses here, making the congestion worse.”

Recommended Solutions Designated Bus Bays & Stands Stricter enforcement of parking rules Regulate bus arrivals and departures Better coordination between traffic police and Transport Department

Experts urge dedicated bus bays

To address the growing traffic congestion caused by private buses on Bengaluru’s major roads, transport experts suggest a structured solution that involves developing designated bus bays and private bus stands.

Traffic expert Prof. M.N. Srihari said, “The government should prioritize building bus bays or dedicated bus stands along key stretches like Hosur Road, Hebbal, Old Madras Road, and Tumakuru Road. This will ensure that buses have a specific area to pick up and drop off passengers, rather than halting on the main roads and causing traffic blockages.”

He further added, “In cities with high traffic, it is crucial to have proper infrastructure for both public and private transport. By creating designated bus stands, not only will congestion ease, but it will also make the roads safer for motorists and pedestrians alike.”

Mr Srihari recommended stricter enforcement of parking rules and better coordination between the traffic police and Transport Department. “Allocating specific time slots for bus arrivals or departures in certain congested areas could help in managing the traffic flow, especially during peak hours,” he added.