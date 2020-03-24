Private bus operators take passengers for a ride

With trains and State-run bus services suspended, passengers, left to the mercy of private bus operators, had to cough up huge amounts to get to their destinations on Monday.

Some of these passengers had come to Majestic bus stand in the hope that the KSRTC services would resume after the Janata Curfew on Sunday. Since the services didn’t resume, some bus operators functioned from Dhanvatari Road located near KSRTC and BMTC bus stand.

Passengers heading to Ballari and Chitradurga had to pay more than ₹1,000 per person. The bus operators also risked the lives of passengers without taking precautionary measures to contain COVID-19.

Only a few passengers were seen wearing masks and some buses where plying packed with passengers. Images of buses carrying passengers on the roof were widely circulated. As media started reporting this, Deputy Chief Minister and Transport Minister Laxman Savadi warned private operators of action.

Transport Commissioner N. Shivkumar said at six locations, check posts have been established to monitor the movement of the vehicles and private buses. Some of the places where the check posts have come up are Kunigal Road, Dobbaspet, Attibele and Dodballapura Road.

The transport department officials also seized some private buses that operated on Monday. An RTO official said, “We seized two buses that were illegally plying on Monday afternoon. Buses were seized after dropping passengers at K.R. Puram bus station.”

Passengers also complained about autorickshaw drivers demanding hefty fares in the wake of the curtailed BMTC bus services.