Principal, teachers held for assault on student

The police have arrested the principal and two teachers of a school in Koramangala in connection with the assault on a 13-year-old student, attempting to bribe his parents so that they wouldn’t approach the police and threatening his sister with sexual assault.

Based on a complaint by his mother, Koramangala police, on Wednesday, registered a case against the principal and the staff charging them under various sections of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and for criminal intimidation.

Later, they arrested principal Shaji Sebastian, math teacher Reshma and the class teacher Mathew. “We booked them under POSCO Act too, as Mathew threatened to sexually assault the boy’s sister,” said the police. The trio have been remanded in judicial custody.

The mother told the police that her 13-year-old son, who was physically assaulted, and her 15-year-old daughter are enrolled in the school.

“On December 16, while she was at work, she received a call from the PT teacher informing that her son had a minor accident. She went to the school and met the principal and her son, who was in her office.” said the police.

The principal claimed that he had fallen in PT class and sustained a head wound. “However, her son accused the math teacher of hitting him with a duster,” the police added.

As her son was bleeding, she took him to a private hospital where the doctor stitched up his wound. She did not send her son to school the next day.

On December 17, the principal and another senior school official called on the family and requested the mother not to file a police complaint. They allegedly offered to waive the remaining school fees, and also offered her money. “In her statement, the mother said that they even petitioned her neighbour to argue their case,” said the police.

On December 18, the math teacher allegedly confronted her daughter and threatened to dismiss her if her mother approached the police. “The girl was scared and narrated what had happened. Unable to bear the harassment any longer, the mother filed a police complaint,” said the police.