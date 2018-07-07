Principal booked for PU exam irregularities

An FIR has been lodged against the principal of Narayana PU College as the management was allegedly involved in irregularities while conducting practical examination for II PU students in January.

The principal has been booked under the Karnataka Education Act, 1983, by the Avalahalli police following a complaint by Vijayalakshmi N., Joint Director, Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE), on Thursday.

The irregularities came to light when a committee headed by DPUE Deputy Director Nagaveni visited the college, located at Mandur on the outskirts of the city, and found that it had allegedly shifted the internal examination centre to a private building at Cheemasandra. This was around 8 km away from the centre authorised by the DPUE.

The committee also found that the invigilator appointed by the college was not qualified to conduct the internal examination. Officials directed the management to replace the invigilator and ensure that the examination was conducted as per the rules. In their report, DPUE officials sought action against the college, following which Dr. Vijayalakshmi filed a police complaint.

“The police have summoned the college principal for questioning,” a police officer said. C. Shikha, Director, DPUE, said action was initiated by the department as the college was involved in examination malpractice, and that the management was not running the college in the place where permission had been sanctioned.