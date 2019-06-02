Prime mover

BENGALURU - KARNATAKA - 01/06/2019 : Large number of people gathered around mammoth 300-tonne monolithic stone statue of Vishwaroopa Mahavishnu, measuring 64ft in length, as it being taken towards Sri Kodandarama Swamy Temple, in the lanes of Ejipura, in Bengaluru on June 01, 2019. The splendorous statue of Lord Vishnu was carved out of a hillock in Korakkottai village in Vandavasi taluk of Tiruvannamalai, and being brought to Sri Kodandarama Swamy Temple, at Ejipura in Bengaluru, on the 240-tyre long trailer. Photo: K Murali Kumar / THE HINDU
| Photo Credit: K_MURALI_KUMAR
June 02, 2019 07:55 IST
Updated:
June 02, 2019 07:55 IST
