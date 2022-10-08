Prime Minister likely to inaugurate second terminal of Bengaluru on November 10

File photo of Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport.

The second terminal at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) is likely to be inaugurated next month. The Karnataka government has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate T2 on November 10. However, an official confirmation from the PMO is still awaited, sources said.

The new terminal at KIA is being constructed in two phases. The first phase of T2 will be inaugurated first. According to BIAL, once completed, the 255,000 sq.m. Phase 1 of T2 will augment the capacity of the airport by 25 million passengers per annum (MPPA).

The second phase of terminal 2, which is still in the planning stage, will be built for an additional 20 MPPA. Once operational, the combined capacity of both terminals will be 70 MPPA.

T2 is being designed as an integrated terminal to handle both domestic as well as international passengers. Construction of a third terminal is also planned for the next decade.

Construction of T2 started in 2018, and Phase 1 was to be inaugurated by March 31, 2021. However due to the pandemic, work was delayed.