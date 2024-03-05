ADVERTISEMENT

Prime accused in RSS activist attempt to murder case arrested

March 05, 2024 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - Bengaluru

The accused had allegedly fled to Saudi Arabia after the incident and returned to Bangarapet after which he was tracked down and arrested

The Hindu Bureau

Kalasipalya police arrested the prime accused in the attempt to murder case of RSS activist reported in December 2019. The accused Azharuddin, 41, had allegedly fled to Saudi Arabia after the incident and returned to Bangarapet after which he was tracked down and arrested.

According to the police, the activist, identified as Varun Bopala, 31, was returning on a rented scooter after attending a pro CAA protest when armed men attacked him in Bamboo Bazaar Road in Kalasipalya. 

The police registered a case of attempt to murder and arrested Mohammed Irfan, from RT Nagar, Syed Akbar, Syed Siddiqh, Akbar Anwar Basha and Sadiq Ameen from Shivajinagar, but prime accused Azharuddin had managed to escape to Saudi Arabia.

He returned a few years ago and was working as a salesman in a second-hand car dealer shop in Bangarpet in Kolar from where he was arrested.

The police kept a tab on the accused and tracked him down through call record details. The accused was produced before the court and taken into custody for further investigations.

