Prime accused in Bengaluru double murder case arrested

Arun Kumar, the alleged mastermind who hatched the plan to eliminate his business rivals, was arrested by the police at the airport

July 13, 2023 05:57 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Arun Kumar, the fourth accused in the double murder case, and alleged mastermind who hatched the plan to eliminate his business rivals, was arrested on Wednesday, July 13.

On Tuesday, Phanindra Subramanyam, 36, the managing director (MD) of Aeronics Media Pvt. Ltd., a broadband service company, and Vinu Kumar, 47, the firm’s chief executive officer (CEO) were hacked to death by a gang of three men in front of around 10 staff members.

Within 11 hours of the crime, the police arrested three accused — Shabarish Felix, Vinay Reddy and Santhosh. However, Arun Kumar was on the run.

Inquiry so far has revealed that Arun Kumar was furious that the deceased, who earlier worked in his company resigned to start their own broadband firm and even poached 10 to 12 office staff. Within six months of the venture, the duo not only made profit but also began giving a stiff competition to Arun Kumar.

Enraged by this, Arun Kumar plotted the murder and assigned the job to Felix, his confidant. Following the murder, the accused fled the city but the police kept a track and caught him near the airport.

The police are now verifying the details of the murder and his exact role. “Arun Kumar was a cut-throat businessman and used to intimidate his rivals. He also has close links with politicians and used to host cultural events to become popular locally to keep up his clout,” a police officer said.

