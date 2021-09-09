Prime accused and four others heldfor attempting to kill Shashi Kumar

The former is a habitual offender and an extortionist: Police

The city police have arrested the prime accused behind the assault and attempted murder of D. Shashi Kumar, general secretary, Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools, who was attacked on July 29.

According to the police, the accused, identified as Ravi, is a habitual offender and extortionist.

“He headed a self-styled Karnataka Vidyarthi Poshakara Jagruta Vedike and had allegedly given a hit against Mr. Shashi Kumar and even rented a house near the target’s residence for the assailants,” said the police.

He was arrested along with four other associates over a month after he absconded fearing arrest. The police have recovered two country-made pistols, three empty magazines, and weapons from them. Five persons, part of the gang of assailants, were arrested shortly after the attack, in which Mr. Shashi Kumar miraculously escaped with minor injuries.

According to the police, Ravi has a total of nine cases against him, including the abduction and extortion of a member of a school management in 2019, pertaining to which he was arrested and recently released on bail. He allegedly held a grudge against Mr. Shashi Kumar. “He believed that his changing fortunes were due to Mr. Shashi Kumar and decided to kill him, to ensure that his extortion business went unhindered,” the police added.