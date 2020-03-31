Bengaluru

Primary school teachers seek exemption from COVID-19 related duties

The Karnataka State Primary School Teachers Association (KSPSTA) has requested Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar to exempt primary school teachers from COVID-19 related duties within Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits.

In a letter submitted to the minister, KSPSTA president V.M. Narayanaswamy wrote: “Primary school teachers lack the technical knowledge and expertise about COVID-19, and they fear being infected with the disease. The service of teachers is always available for exercises like National Population Registry (NPR). Hence, we request you to exempt teachers from COVID-19 related tasks in the city.”

The association has requested the minister to utilise the services of students studying MBBS, BDS, nursing, and other medical and paramedical courses instead.

