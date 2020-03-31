Primary school teachers seek exemption from COVID-19 related duties

The Karnataka State Primary School Teachers Association (KSPSTA) has requested Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar to exempt primary school teachers from COVID-19 related duties within Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits.
In a letter submitted to the minister, KSPSTA president V.M. Narayanaswamy wrote: “Primary school teachers lack the technical knowledge and expertise about COVID-19, and they fear being infected with the disease. The service of teachers is always available for exercises like National Population Registry (NPR). Hence, we request you to exempt teachers from COVID-19 related tasks in the city.”
The association has requested the minister to utilise the services of students studying MBBS, BDS, nursing, and other medical and paramedical courses instead.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.