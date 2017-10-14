Priest’s body recovered from drain

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel recovered the body of Vasudev Bhattar (32), priest who fell into a rajakaluve (big storm-water drain) in Kurubarahalli, one km away from his house.

The NDRF personnel, who began the search operations after the incident, recovered the body from the drain at Kaverinagar around 11 a.m. on Saturday.

NDRF continues combing operations for the mother and daughter, who were reportedly washed away in the drain, at Kurubarahalli on Saturday. | Photo Credit: V. Sreenivasa Murthy

Sources said the NDRF personnel are also searching for the 57-year-old woman and her 22-year-old daughter, who were reportedly washed away in the drain at Laggere.

BJP state president B.S. Yeddyurappa met the family of the mother and daughter suspected to be washed away in the drain and provided compensation to the family.

CM’s directions

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah visited the rain affected areas on Saturday morning. He directed N. Manjunath Prasad, commissioner of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), to immediately provide compensation to the families of those who had died following heavy rains.

With heavy rains forecast for a few more days, he directed the BBMP officials to take precautionary measures to prevent any untoward incidents in future, especially in low lying areas of the city. He directed ministers, local MLAs, councillors to monitor and inspect their areas.

He visited the family of Vasudev Bhattar and assured his bereaved wife of a job. He also said the state government would pay for the education of the priest’s children.

Protest

Meanwhile, residents of Marathahalli and neighbouring areas staged a protest and formed a human chain for over two kilometres, demanding better civic amenities. They held placards and stood on the footpath, without disrupting vehicular movement.

The roads are riddled with potholes and electricity poles often are damaged, causing frequent power cuts. Adding to their woes is the traffic congestion.

The residents demanded the BBMP to improve basic infrastructure and threatened to intensify their protest if it failed to do so.