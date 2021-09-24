Priest robbed while on his way home

A priest who was returning home after a puja at MLC and former Minister R. Shankar’s Kalyan Nagar residence was attacked by an armed gang who robbed him of his valuables on Tuesday night.

The priest, Manikantha Sharma, was in his car when the attackers waylaid him near Hennur junction on the Outer Ring Road, around 10.15 p.m. When he got down from the car, the gang threatened him. When he tried to flee, they attacked him and he sustained injuries on his right arm and thigh. They robbed him of 60 grams of gold chain, ₹20,000 in cash, and his mobile phone. He is recovering at a hospital. The Govindapura police are analysing CCTV camera footage.