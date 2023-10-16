ADVERTISEMENT

Priest arrested for trying to implicate US-based cousin in cheating in name of Infosys Foundation Chairperson Sudha Murthy

October 16, 2023 02:58 pm | Updated 03:00 pm IST - Bengaluru

The cheating came to light when the office of Sudha Murthy, who is Chairperson of Infosys Foundation, called up the association to deny that she had accepted their invitation

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of Sudha Murthy, chairperson of Infosys Foundation, who was dragged into the alleged cheating case. | Photo Credit: File photo

Jayanagar police arrested a 35-year-old priest from Malleswaram for allegedly trying to implicate his US-based cousin in the name of Infosys Foundation Chairperson Sudha Murthy.

Posing as the PA of Sudha Murthy, the accused, Arun Kumar, had spoken to Kannada Koota in California in U.S.A. confirming Ms. Murthy‘s presence as chief guest. He had taken ₹5 lakh from the association in the name of his cousin.

The cheating came to light when the office of Ms. Murthy called up the association to deny that she had accepted the invitation. The PA of Ms. Murthy filed a cheating complaint with the jurisdictional Jayanagar police.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on the complaint, police tracked down Arun Kumar and recovered the money he had taken from the association.

The accused claimed to have used the name and ID of his cousin in the US for the financial transaction to put him in trouble. The accused told the police that his cousin and he were very close, but after shifting to the US, the latter started ignoring Arun Kumar. Hence, the priest hatched a plan to implicate him in a crime, a police officer said.

The priest was booked under various sections of the IT Act, and for impersonation and cheating.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US