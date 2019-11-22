The Coalition of Sex Workers and Sexual Minority Rights (CSMR) Karnataka will hold Namma Pride March and Queer Habba on November 24. The march will begin at 2 p.m. from Tulsi Park, near Upparpet Police Station, and end at Town Hall.

During the 12th anniversary of ‘Namma Pride’, CSMR members will pay respect to those who were instrumental to the movement and those who lost their lives in the fight for equal rights in the history of activism in Karnataka.

Addressing mediapersons on Friday, CSMR member Anirudh said, “We are protesting to earn our basic human rights in society. We are proud of who we are, we walk through the roads of Bengaluru celebrating, commemorating, protesting and demanding our rights. We want to have our own identity in society.”

Some of the ‘Namma Pride’ demands include implementation of 2018 Navtej Singh Johar SC judgment and initiate sensitisation programmes on gender and sexuality with immediate effect, implementation of Karnataka State Policy 2017 — all gender and sexual identities be allowed-self identification irrespective of their medical or surgical status, address reports of violence (physical, emotional and social) by the police and the general public with urgency, and a zero tolerance policy.