Prices of lemons turn sour and ash gourd becomes a hard buy ahead of Ayudha Puja

October 22, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - Bengaluru

Vishal V P
People shop on the eve of Dasara and Ayudha Puja festival in Bengaluru on Sunday.

People shop on the eve of Dasara and Ayudha Puja festival in Bengaluru on Sunday. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

Higher demand for lemons, ash gourds, and flowers ahead of Mahanavami and Vijayadashami has led to the prices of these festival essentials, along with a few other fruits, skyrocket in Bengaluru. Most vendors pointed out that a low supply owing to weather-induced reasons and an increased demand have become a pattern this festive season.

Shiv Kumar, a vendor in Kodihalli, said: “Due to an increase in demand for lemons and ash gourds which are used for puja, their prices have gone up from ₹80 per dozen to ₹150 to ₹200 per dozen and ₹40 per kg to ₹50 to ₹60 per kg respectively. Banana plants now cost between ₹55 and ₹60 per piece, up from about ₹30 to ₹35 previously. We purchase these things at exorbitant costs, which occasionally affects our profit margins.”

Lokesh Reddy, owner of a flower and vegetable shop in Koramangala, said: “Popular flowers like rose, jasmine, kanakambra, marigold, and sevanthige (chrysanthemums) previously cost between ₹60 and ₹90 per kg and now they are selling for ₹200 and ₹300. We frequently find ourselves with little time to negotiate because of the flood of customers at this time”.

Some vendors, like Shanta in Halasuru market, complained that the increased prices have kept customers from purchasing higher quantities. “Upon realising the higher prices, people frequently buy less than normal, even though they still make purchases. For many stores, this year has been really slow,” she noted.

Lamenting about the higher costs, customers continued to make purchases as they did not want to dampen the festive spirit. “Although prices are higher than usual, we understand the sellers’ challenges. Sometimes, even though we may be overpaying, we choose to make a transaction without haggling as when everyone else is paying the same price, it seems pointless to argue,” remarked Laxmi, a resident of Kodihalli.

Karnataka / bengaluru

