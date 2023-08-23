Prices of flowers skyrocket in Bengaluru ahead of Varamahalakshmi festival  

August 23, 2023 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - Bengaluru

The beginning of a line of festivals has also marked the increase of the prices of flowers in the city, especially ahead of the Varamahalakshmi festival on Friday.

On Wednesday, the flower markets in the city, including K.R. market, were bustling with customers who had come to stock up on the flowers.

Jasmine and kanakambara

The price of jasmine hovered between ₹800 and ₹1,000 per kg and around ₹100 per measure, while kanakambara was selling at anywhere between ₹1,600 and ₹2,500 per kg depending on the quality and around ₹300 per measure.

Loose flowers like button rose and sevanthige (chrysanthemum) were priced at ₹200 to 250 per kg.

As it is most in demand during the festival, the price of lotus had also gone up. A pair of the flower was priced between ₹50 and ₹60. The banana stems (baale kamba), which are also a festive necessity, was selling at ₹60 and ₹70 per pair at many retail markets in the city.

Although there is a rain deficit this time in the State, it has not affected the arrival of flowers in the markets, traders reported.

G.P. Muniyappa, a flower trader at K.R. Market, said, “Right now, the supply to the market is quite good and people are coming in large numbers to buy flowers. As always, a few days before the festival, the prices of all flowers went up. However, after Thursday, the prices will come down as the demand will go down.”

Even amidst the costly prices, there is no festival without flowers. “I have made arrangements with my retail flower vendors to bring all the flowers I need from the wholesale markets and to sell it at a slightly reduced price. As I am a regular customer, they help me like this. For this festival especially, we can neither compromise with the quality nor the quantity of flowers,” said Madhuri Raj, a resident of J.P. Nagar.

Onam celebrations begin

After a brief fall, the price of the flowers is expected to go up again before the final days of Onam where flower arrangements will be in at centre of the festivities.

Although the celebration already began on August 20, the final three days August 29 – 31, will see much more grandeur.

The 10-day festival began in the city with multiple committees organising Onam celebrations. Jaijo Joseph, joint secretary of Kerala Samajam, said that the response in Bengaluru was great. “Even non-Malayalis take part in the celebrations,” he said.

