Prices of flowers shoots up those of fruits, vegetables remain stable for Deepavali 

With the supply chain slowly getting corrected, the prices of fruits and vegetables have remained stable for this year’s Deepavali, with a few exceptions. However, the prices of flowers started shooting up last week itself and reached their highest during the weekend. As many are looking to celebrate the festival with much grandeur this year, the demand for fresh commodities in the markets remains high.

ADVERTISEMENT

From ₹30 to ₹40 per mola last week and ₹250 per kg, the price of jasmine has touched ₹75 per mola and ₹1,250 per kg this weekend. While varieties of roses are being sold for ₹350 to ₹400 a kg, chrysanthemums (sevanthige) are being sold for ₹200 a kg.

The prices of fruits such as apples, bananas, and pomegranates have gone up for the festival. The yelakki variety bananas are being sold for ₹35 a kg and other varieties for ₹40 to ₹50 a kg. Apples are priced at ₹150 to ₹200 a kg and pomegranates ₹160 to ₹180.

Vegetable traders are expecting good sales during Deepavali as the next big festival is a few months away. They said that even though there is no major hike in the price, the higher demand will balance the scales. As of Sunday, the price of beans was ₹60 a kg whereas carrots were being sold at ₹70. The prices of tomatoes, potato, brinjal, and cabbage were ₹35, ₹30, ₹25, and ₹15 a kg, respectively, at K.R. Market.