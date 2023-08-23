Price of kilo of tur dal may soon cross ₹200 mark 

August 23, 2023 01:13 am | Updated 01:13 am IST - Bengaluru

The price of a kilo of tur dal in the retail market, already trading at ₹170 to ₹180 levels, is only expected to cross the ₹200 mark very soon. Owing to a crop loss of red gram in Kalaburagi and parts of Maharashtra, the fall in the supply has hiked up the prices over the last two months.

“What has been sustaining us now is the import of tur dal from Africa. However, those countries have also imposed certain restrictions on export, leading to price hikes there as well. Earlier a tonne of tur dal was being imported at $350, which has now scaled up to $800 to $900 a tonne. However, the cost of imported tur dal is still lesser than the local variety. A kilo of imported tur dal is trading at around ₹140 in the wholesale market, even as local varieties are being traded in the range of ₹145-₹165 a kilo,” explained Ramesh Chandra Lahoti, a senior foodgrains merchant and senior vice-president, Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry.

The situation is expected to ease only after the next crop harvest slated for December - January. Till then the price of tur dal is expected to further raise by at least another 20%, sources in the industry said.

“Compared to previous seasons, sowing has increased in the Kalaburagi to Marathwada belt of Maharashtra. We require a few spells of rain in the next fortnight, which will lead to a good crop. However, if the dry spell continues now, this crop will also suffer damages and the precariousness in the market will continue for a few more months into 2024,” Mr. Lahoti said.