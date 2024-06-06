GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Price of beans comes down to ₹150 per kg, but tomatoes are getting costlier in Bengaluru

Selling price of tomatoes in K.R.Market is ₹50 per kg, and ₹70 in retail market

Published - June 06, 2024 01:36 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of vendors selling vegetables, fruits and flowers, in Bengaluru.

A file photo of vendors selling vegetables, fruits and flowers, in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

It is a bittersweet time for vegetable buyers in Bengaluru as the price of beans, which almost touched the ₹300 per kg mark, has come down to ₹150 per kg in retail markets. But the ever-fluctuating price of tomato is now hovering around ₹65 - ₹70 per kg. 

For over one month, the price of beans was over ₹200 per kg in all retail stores owing to poor supply caused by the extremely hot summer this year. With the vegetable growing regions around Bengaluru receiving good amount of rainfall in the last couple of weeks, the supply of beans has increased. 

“We cannot say that the supply of beans has increased, as the price would have gone down further if that was the case. But we do not face a crunch any more. Since it is a monthly crop, good rainfall might take the price down further,” said the manager of a HOPCOMS stall on Rest House Road. 

In wholesale markets, beans are now selling at ₹60 - 80 per kg.  

However, the supply of tomatoes has taken a hit due to heat and rain at unexpected times.

“Due to the heat, tomato plants were wilting away. Now due to rain, the quality of the fruit has deteriorated. Hence, the price has gone up. The cost of a 20-kg bag is around ₹1,000 (₹50 per kg),” said Manjunath Reddy, a trader in K. R. Market.

While it was selling at anywhere between ₹20 - ₹40 per kg in the last few weeks, the selling price is around ₹70 in HOPCOMS and between ₹65 - ₹75 in other retail stores.

The prices of carrot and capsicum continue to be on the higher side, as they are selling at ₹70-75 per kg. 

The prices of green leafy vegetables, especially coriander, have also gone up due to the monsoon showers. “As the availability of coriander leaves has reduced due to rainfall, it is currently selling at ₹300 per kg,” said the HOPCOMS manager.  

